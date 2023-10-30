A chilling start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are going to be feeling some much cooler air that will send chills up your spine just in time for Halloween.

To start the week, highs will climb into the mid-70s with overnight lows falling in to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

A Freeze Watch has been posted for much of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Some areas will see lows dip into the upper 20s early Tuesday morning.

In Tucson and vicinity, we won't see a frost or freeze but we will feel the chill before much warmer air returns for the end of the week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

