A chance of thunderstorms through the end of the week

Staying warm through the weekend
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 20:56:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture will continue to provide some fuel for thunderstorms through the end of the week.

Most thunderstorms will occur over higher elevations, but even the lower terrain will see a decent chance of rain.

We're not expecting much rain to fall as most thunderstorms will produce less than a quarter-of-an-inch of rainfall.

Temperatures will stay warm through the end of the week and climb higher as drier air arrives over the weekend.

Enjoy the May moisture while it's here!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

