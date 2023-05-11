Watch Now
A chance of thunderstorms returns this weekend

Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend
Posted at 7:05 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 22:05:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less wind and warmer temperatures arrive to finish the week, but the big news is the chance of thunderstorms arriving for Mother's Day weekend.

High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s to finish the week and will continue that trend into next week.

A surge of moisture will bring a chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona with a few thunderstorms along the New Mexico border as early as Saturday evening.

The best chance of rain will occur Mother's Day and we'll continue to see isolated thunderstorms into the middle of next week.

A rare forecast for the month of May!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

