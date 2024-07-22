A chance of thunderstorms all week long

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have enough moisture and sunshine combining through the end of the week to produce some thunderstorms each and every afternoon.

As always, a few thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong with the biggest concerns being gusty outflow wind and some heavy rain.

Hot temperatures will stay with us all the way through the weekend with highs running between 102° and 105°.

This is a typical late July forecast and we don't see any major changes heading our way for the next several days.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

