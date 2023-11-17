A chance of rain to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered rain showers will continue into the beginning of the weekend as a low pressure system slowly moves across the Southwest.

Rain totals will be relatively light and only amount to 0.10" to 0.25"for most of southeastern Arizona, but slightly higher amounts are likely to the north of Tucson.

Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through the weekend.

Next week, sunshine returns along with pleasant temperatures that will have us near 80° by Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

