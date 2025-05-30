Watch Now
A chance of rain remains in the forecast

A Baja low will combine with Tropical Storm Alvin to bring welcome rain to southern Arizona over the weekend
Tropical moisture is still on track to bring some rain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture is already moving across southern Arizona and will continue to increase as we go into the weekend.

A low pressure system off the coast of Baja will tap into some moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Alvin to help produce a few showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

The best chance of rain will arrives Sunday with most areas seeing only 0.10" to 0.25" of rain with some isolated higher amounts where thunderstorms occur or in the mountains.

By Sunday, high temperatures will fall into the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, stormy weather moves east and dry weather will return with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s by the end of the week.

