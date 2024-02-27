A chance of rain continues through the middle of the week

A busier weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona and will bring back a chance of rain through the middle of the week.

The best chance of rain will arrive Wednesday when a stronger system will pass over the region and tap into a bit more moisture.

Most rainfall totals will range between 0.10" and 0.25" along with a few areas that could receive a little bit more because of isolated thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler with highs close to 70° and overnight lows in the 50s.

Drier, warmer weather returns for the end of the week before another weak system brings cooler air for Sunday and Monday.

The weather stays interesting as we get closer to the end of February.

Cochise County Forecast

