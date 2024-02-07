A chance of rain continues into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're in the midst of another stormy weather pattern and it will last all the way into the weekend.

A chance of rain will continue through Saturday night and we have the potential of seeing over a half-inch of rain going through into the weekend.

Some more heavy snow is possible where up to a foot of accumulation is likely above 7,000'.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper-50s through the end of the week along with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s this weekend.

Warmer, drier weather arrives early next week!

Cochise County Forecast

