A chance of rain continues into the weekend

Posted at 6:45 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 20:45:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're in the midst of another stormy weather pattern and it will last all the way into the weekend.

A chance of rain will continue through Saturday night and we have the potential of seeing over a half-inch of rain going through into the weekend.

Some more heavy snow is possible where up to a foot of accumulation is likely above 7,000'.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper-50s through the end of the week along with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s this weekend.

Warmer, drier weather arrives early next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018