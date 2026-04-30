A chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be two periods of possible showers today, with the first being light in nature, moving in after sunrise, and staying mostly to our south and east.

The second will be after the clouds have parted enough to bring some solar heating, leading to heavier showers and possible thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Breezy conditions will accompany the storms as it moves through the area, continuing into the weekend.

Dry and easterly breezes this weekend.

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

