A chance for showers and storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with a chance for light rain during the morning, then a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 PM.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and to the northeast of Tucson on Wednesday.

Gusty and erratic winds resulting in localized blowing dust may accompany the stronger storms.

High temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees above normal through Tuesday, around normal on Wednesday and then warming to 5 to 8 degrees above normal to end the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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