Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A calm yet cool day in Tucson as second weather system approaches Wednesday night

Another cold start to the day across the region with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. As things warm up throughout the day highs are expected top out in the mid to upper 60s.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 07:22:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another cold start to the day across the region with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

As things warm up throughout the day highs are expected top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Another weather system begin to make its way though the region by Wednesday night bringing more rain and high elevation snow and cooler temperatures.

Another strong system is expected Sunday night into Monday that will bring with it lower snow levels with a widespread hard freeze possible for most of the area.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018