A calm yet cool day in Tucson as second weather system approaches Wednesday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another cold start to the day across the region with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

As things warm up throughout the day highs are expected top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Another weather system begin to make its way though the region by Wednesday night bringing more rain and high elevation snow and cooler temperatures.

Another strong system is expected Sunday night into Monday that will bring with it lower snow levels with a widespread hard freeze possible for most of the area.

