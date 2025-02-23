A calm weekend with warm temperatures ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a quiet weekend for weather in southern Arizona. Dry and unseasonably warm weather for this time of year will continue into the middle of next week. The rest of the weekend will be in the low 70s for Tucson and Sierra Vista with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

High pressure moving from California will boost high temperatures into the high 80s for Tucson by next Wednesday. Sierra Vista will see high temperatures in the high 70s by the middle of next week.

