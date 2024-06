TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm but humid Saturday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Sunday. Some storms will bring strong winds, flooding and possible hail.

Temperatures in Tucson will remain in the low triple digits. Sierra Vista will be in the mid to low 90s throughout the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast June 30

