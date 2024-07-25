Watch Now
A busy monsoon pattern to finish the week

Some more strong thunderstorms are possible to finish the week before less activity arrives for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon continues to stay busy and will do so to finish the week.

Friday, thunderstorms will develop over the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains before heading south throughout the afternoon and evening.

Once again, these thunderstorms will have the potential of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain and localized flooding.

High temperatures will remain quite warm with highs staying in the low 100s through the weekend.

This weekend, monsoon is expected to not be as busy except for areas south and southeast of Tucson.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

