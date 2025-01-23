Watch Now
A brief warming trend for the end of the week

The end of the week will bring warmer weather to southern Arizona, but another cold front is on the way for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little warming trend arrives for the end of the week as we wait for the next winter weather system to dive into the Desert Southwest.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the end of the week and overnight lows will moderate into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

This all comes before another low pressure system arrives that will bring gusty wind on Saturday and Sunday.

The cold front will come through Sunday into Monday along with a slight chance of rain and snow above 5,500'.

As with our last few weather systems, moisture will be very limited and most of us will not receive any significant rain or snow.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

