A brief cooldown before another warm-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our slightly cooler temperatures won't stay long because another weekend warming trend is on the way.

Highs will remain a little closer to seasonal averages to finish the week but we'll see mid-70s return for the weekend.

Overnight lows will still be quite chilly and drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s as we bring the week to a close.

The warm weather trend will continue going into next week along with dry conditions.

Make sure you make time to get outside over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

