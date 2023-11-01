A breezy Halloween with cool temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the day, there was gusty winds and cool morning temperatures. The overnight temperatures in Tucson are in the 40s and in some areas in Cochise County, temperatures are in the 30s.
On Wednesday, Tucson will see a high of 81 and a low of 49. And Sierra Vista will see a high of 70 and a low of 40. Winds will still be gusting through Wednesday. In terms of precipitation, the next week is going to be pretty dry.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.