Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A breezy Halloween with cool temperatures

Posted at 2023-10-31T22:35:42-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 01:35:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the day, there was gusty winds and cool morning temperatures. The overnight temperatures in Tucson are in the 40s and in some areas in Cochise County, temperatures are in the 30s.

On Wednesday, Tucson will see a high of 81 and a low of 49. And Sierra Vista will see a high of 70 and a low of 40. Winds will still be gusting through Wednesday. In terms of precipitation, the next week is going to be pretty dry.

Cochise County Forecast Oct 31

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018