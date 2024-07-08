Watch Now
A break from Monsoon, but not from the brutal heat

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of Pima County through Tuesday evening
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 07, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a hot and dry end to July 4th weekend, with temperatures at or near 110 in the Tucson metro area on Sunday.

Monday will be a similar story: Highs near 110 in and around Tucson, with not enough moisture to produce Monsoon storms.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of Pima County through Tuesday evening.

By the middle of this week, Monsoon chances should increase. Temperatures will cool slightly by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 7.7.24

