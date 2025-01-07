Watch Now
A blast of winter weather is on the way

Winter is about to pay a visit to southern Arizona with a combination of wind, cold air, a few showers and some light snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter is finally going to make an appearance across southern Arizona.

Gusty wind, cold air and some moisture will arrive late Tuesday as a low pressure system develops to the southwest of Tucson.

This system won't have much moisture to work with, so rain and snow totals will be light.

Snow levels will drop to 2,500' by Wednesday morning, but most areas will see less than an inch of accumulation.

High temperatures will plunge into the mid-50s from Wednesday through Friday and overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Freeze Watches have been posted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning when lows could get as low as 25°.

Get those winter clothes ready to wear!

