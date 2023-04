TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our wild weather ride continues as we get ready for a big warming trend going into Easter weekend.

We will likely see our first 90° day of the year, in Tucson, for Easter Sunday.

The heat will continue into early next week with no sign of rain in the forecast.

Overnight lows will recover into the 50s by Easter.

Time to break out the shorts!

Cuyler Diggs

A big warming trend for Easter weekend

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS