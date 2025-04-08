A big warming trend arrives with record heat likely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Much warmer air returns to southern Arizona as high pressure moves in and brings what is likely to be record heat and the first 100° day of the year.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the week and Friday has a good chance of being our first 100° day of the year in Tucson.

If that happens, we would set a new record for the earliest calendar date to record the first 100° day of the year since 1895.

Slightly cooler temperatures and some gusty wind will return for the weekend, but we still don't see any chance of rain heading our way.

Don't forget the sunscreen and to drink extra water this week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

