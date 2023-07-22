A better chance of thunderstorms arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have a hot start to the weekend as Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect, but some relief is on the way.

High temperatures will climb back to 110° degrees by Saturday afternoon, but cool a few degrees to finish the weekend and start next week.

More moisture will arrive from the south and bring a better chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona.

Some thunderstorms will have the potential to produce damaging outflow wind, blowing dust, some heavy rain and localized flooding.

Pay close attention to the weather and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

