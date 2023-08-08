A better chance of rain through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain more active through the middle of the week and this will help keep our temperatures down just a little bit.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and Wednesday as plenty of moisture streams over southeastern Arizona.

By the end of the week, the air dries out and temperatures start to climb.

We'll see highs in the low 100s through the end of the weekend, but the weekend will bring highs of 105° or slightly higher.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

