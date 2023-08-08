Watch Now
A better chance of rain through the middle of the week

A better chance of rain and some cooler temperatures return
Posted at 5:56 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 20:56:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain more active through the middle of the week and this will help keep our temperatures down just a little bit.

The best chance of rain will occur Tuesday and Wednesday as plenty of moisture streams over southeastern Arizona.

By the end of the week, the air dries out and temperatures start to climb.

We'll see highs in the low 100s through the end of the weekend, but the weekend will bring highs of 105° or slightly higher.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

