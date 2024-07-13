A better chance of rain returns this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay relatively quiet to start the weekend, but a surge of moisture will make for a busy finish to the weekend and start to the week.

Sunday and Monday will bring the potential of strong thunderstorms that will be capable of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain and some localized flooding.

With the additional moisture moving in, we'll see a slight drop in temperatures that will have our highs in the low 100s by the end of the weekend.

Slightly drier, warmer conditions return by the middle of next week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

