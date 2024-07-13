Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A better chance of rain returns this weekend

A better chance of rain late in the weekend will help cool us down
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 12, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay relatively quiet to start the weekend, but a surge of moisture will make for a busy finish to the weekend and start to the week.

Sunday and Monday will bring the potential of strong thunderstorms that will be capable of producing damaging outflow wind, heavy rain and some localized flooding.

With the additional moisture moving in, we'll see a slight drop in temperatures that will have our highs in the low 100s by the end of the weekend.

Slightly drier, warmer conditions return by the middle of next week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018