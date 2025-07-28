Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A better chance of rain returns for the middle of the week

Monsoon will bring a better chance of rain as we go into the middle of the week, but the heat will be slow to give way to cooler temperatures
Rain chances increase through the middle of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is trying to make a comeback, but dry air is being stubborn to leave southern Arizona.

The chance of rain will continue to rise through the middle of the week as moisture increases to bring a decent chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with the additional moisture, we'll see slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping back into the low 100s through the end of the week.

This weekend will bring another wave of dry air that will have our high temperatures climbing back to around 105° with only a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Here's hoping we all can get some rain before the next round of hot, dry air arrives this weekend!

