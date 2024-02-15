A beautiful weather pattern settles over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure has returned to southern Arizona and will push the storm track to our north over the next several days.

Warmer temperatures are on the way and we'll see highs in the low to mid-70s all the way into the middle of next week.

Warm days and chilly nights will be the rule along with dry conditions for the next 7 to 10 days.

This would be a great time to make some outdoor plans!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

