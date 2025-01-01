Watch Now
2025 begins with more warm, dry weather

Temperatures continue running well above seasonal averages as we begin the new year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm start to 2025 is on tap as high pressure builds over southern Arizona and keeps our high temperatures about 10 to 15° above seasonal averages.

By Friday, highs will climb back into the lower 80s and overnight lows will settle into the mid-40s.

Gusty wind arrives Saturday as some cooler air arrives from the northwest and drops our highs into the upper 60s for Sunday.

Early next week will bring highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s which is still slightly above seasonal averages.

Enjoy the nice weather and have a safe and happy new year!

Cuyler Diggs

