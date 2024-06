TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are expecting a very hot week across Southern Arizona.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday across the lower elevations, when temperatures could reach 110 degrees.

Next weekend will bring a slight cooling trend, but not enough to bring noticeable relief from the heat.

Cochise County Forecast

