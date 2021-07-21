Flash Flood Watch issued Thursday through Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Arizona.

The watch begins Thursday night and lasts through Saturday evening.

Affected areas include the Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

Another typical Monsoon day expected. Mostly sunny to start the day, clouds increasing through the day, then a 30% chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/y0tVkU0hbf — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) July 21, 2021

