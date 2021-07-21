Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued Thursday through Saturday

Monsoon becomes more active for the second half of the week
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Arizona.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 09:05:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Arizona.

The watch begins Thursday night and lasts through Saturday evening.

Affected areas include the Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet,   Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa   Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

