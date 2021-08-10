Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Pima County Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Tuesday.
6:11 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwesern Pima County. The warning lasts until 8:15 a.m.
Heavy rain coming down across the northwest side of town, including Oro Valley, Marana, Dove Mountain, and Catalina! Please allow lots of extra time on your commute this morning, and be safe! pic.twitter.com/nZiiP2rdMS— April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) August 10, 2021
Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
