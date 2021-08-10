Watch
Weather

Actions

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Pima County Tuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Heavy rain leads to flash flood risks
We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Tuesday.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 09:15:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Tuesday.

FORECAST | RADAR | ALERTS

6:11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwesern Pima County. The warning lasts until 8:15 a.m.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

MORE WEATHER
Hourly Forecast
7 Day
Radar
Travel Forecast
Weather Alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018