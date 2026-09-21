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Fall officially begins Tuesday, but summer-like warmth continues

Fall officially begins Tuesday, but temperatures will remain warm across Southern Arizona. Increasing moisture will bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through much of the week.
Fall arrives Tuesday, but temperatures remain warm
Fall begins Tuesday with warm temperatures and storm chances
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fall officially begins Tuesday, but the arrival of the new season won't necessarily feel like it across Southern Arizona.

Temperatures will remain warm Tuesday afternoon, with Tucson reaching around 93 degrees. Marana and Oro Valley are expected to reach 94 degrees, while Three Points and Valencia West could climb to 92-93 degrees. Green Valley will reach around 90 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be much more comfortable, with Tucson starting Tuesday around 72 degrees. Green Valley will be near 69 degrees, while higher elevations will be cooler.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be noticeably cooler but still mild for the first full day of fall. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach 82 degrees, with Willcox and Benson around 83 and 82 degrees, respectively. Douglas could reach 84 degrees, while Bisbee will top out near 79 degrees.

Moisture will continue increasing throughout the week, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms across much of Southeast Arizona. The storm chances will continue through much of the week as temperatures remain near to slightly above normal.

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