Extreme Heat Watch take effect Tuesday as Tucson heads toward 107 degrees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dry weather pattern is expected to remain in place across Southeast Arizona through the middle of next week as temperatures continue to climb.

High temperatures are forecast to rise several degrees above normal, resulting in moderate to major HeatRisk across much of the region.

Breezy afternoon winds are also expected each day, especially across Graham and Greenlee counties.

Monday morning will begin with another round of warm overnight temperatures.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 73 degrees, while much of Pima County is expected to see lows in the 70s.

Communities farther south, including Sasabe and Green Valley, will be slightly cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 69 degrees, while many other communities start the day in the 60s.

By Monday afternoon, sweltering temperatures will return to much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 107 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across many communities in both Pima and Cochise counties.

Sierra Vista is expected to come close to the century mark with a forecast high of 99 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Watch is scheduled to take effect Tuesday morning and remain in place through Wednesday evening.

The watch includes communities from Oro Valley and Tucson south to Green Valley. It also extends into western Cochise County, including Sierra Vista and Benson.

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