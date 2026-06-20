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Vance cancels Oro Valley stop, heads to Switzerland for Iran talks

Vance
Angelina Katsanis/AP
Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Minneapolis.
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Vice President JD Vance's planned appearance in Oro Valley on Monday has been canceled.

The Republican Party of Arizona confirmed the cancellation to KGUN 9 on Saturday.

Vance is instead traveling to Switzerland, where he's expected to push for progress on a ceasefire in Lebanon and a nuclear agreement with Iran, according to The Associated Press.

Vance had been scheduled to speak at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Dr., at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Doors had been set to open at 9:30 a.m. for the public event.

It's unclear if the appearance will be rescheduled.

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