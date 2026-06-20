Vance cancels Oro Valley stop, heads to Switzerland for Iran talks

Vice President JD Vance's planned appearance in Oro Valley on Monday has been canceled.

The Republican Party of Arizona confirmed the cancellation to KGUN 9 on Saturday.

Vance is instead traveling to Switzerland, where he's expected to push for progress on a ceasefire in Lebanon and a nuclear agreement with Iran, according to The Associated Press.

Vance had been scheduled to speak at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Dr., at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Doors had been set to open at 9:30 a.m. for the public event.

It's unclear if the appearance will be rescheduled.