Dry stretch continues before slight midweek cool-down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather and near-normal daytime temperatures will continue across Southern Arizona through Wednesday, ahead of a weather system expected to bring cooler conditions and a slight chance of snow showers over the White Mountains Wednesday night. You can also expect some breezy afternoon conditions on Wednesday.

Overnight lows on Tuesday will dip into the 40s across Pima County. Tucson is expected to fall to around 44 degrees. Sierra Vista will be a bit cooler with a low near 41 degrees, while parts of Cochise County will see freezing temperatures. Wilcox could drop to 31 degrees by sunrise.

Afternoon highs will range from the 60s to low 70s across the region. Tucson is expected to reach 70 degrees, while Sierra Vista will warm into the mid-60s with a high near 66 degrees—a similar setup for much of Cochise County.

