Watch
Weather

Actions

Drought causing juniper deaths in central, northern Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Jenni Shai / EyeEm
Major Colorado River water user floats Arizona drought plan
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:33:49-04

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Forest Service officials report significant die-offs of juniper trees due to drought conditions affecting the evergreens across large areas of in central and northern Arizona.

Between 50,000 acres and 100,000 acres have been affected on areas of the Prescott and Kaibab national forest between Paulden and Ash Fork and north of Williams. There have been scattered observations of insects on dead trees, but drought apparently is the initial cause of the die-offs.

That's according to Forest Service officials. Trees impacted by drought show a change in color of their needle-like scales, with branch tips fading from green to a bright yellow.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018