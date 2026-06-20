Drier weather returns as triple-digit heat grips Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is heading into a much drier weekend compared to last weekend as the region settles into the early days of the monsoon season, which officially began June 15.

A dry forecast is expected to remain in place through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will stay near seasonal averages through the weekend before climbing several degrees above normal next week. The warming trend is expected to bring moderate to major HeatRisk levels to parts of the region.

Sunday morning will begin on a warm note across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 72 degrees, while most communities across Pima County will see overnight lows ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be similar, with Sierra Vista expected to start the day around 67 degrees.

By the afternoon, triple-digit temperatures are expected across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 104 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Across Cochise County, communities including Willcox and Douglas are expected to reach at least 100 degrees. Sierra Vista is forecast to climb into the upper 90s, topping out around 97 degrees.

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