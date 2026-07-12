Daily thunderstorm chances continue across Southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thunderstorm chances are expected to continue each day through the upcoming week across Southeast Arizona, though the location and intensity of storms will vary from day to day.

Storms developing Sunday afternoon and evening could produce strong to severe wind gusts, blowing dust and flash flooding.

The greatest chance for thunderstorms will be across Pinal, Pima and Santa Cruz counties, while more isolated storms are expected farther east near the New Mexico border.

Beginning Monday, high temperatures are forecast to remain around to slightly below normal across the region.

Monday morning will begin with mild overnight temperatures.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 75 degrees, while many communities across Pima County will see overnight lows in the 70s.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to start the day around 68 degrees, with many other communities waking up to temperatures in the 60s.

Afternoon temperatures Monday will climb into the 90s across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 100 degrees, while a few lower-elevation communities are expected to exceed the century mark.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to top out around 88 degrees Monday afternoon.

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