Cooler weather on the way by midweek across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather system is set to move into Southeast Arizona by midweek, bringing a mix of cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and a chance for precipitation, including snowfall above 7,000 feet in the Sky Islands.

High temperatures will run 2 to 6 degrees below normal through Tuesday, then drop even further — 10 to 13 degrees below normal — by the middle of the work week. The first widespread freeze of the season is expected Friday morning for valleys south and east of Tucson.

Overnight lows Tuesday will stay mild across much of the region. Tucson will dip to around 53 degrees, with most of Pima County seeing similar readings in the 50s. Sierra Vista will cool to about 46 degrees, with the rest of Cochise County following suit.

Daytime highs will trend cooler, with Tucson expected to reach around 71 degrees and much of Pima County staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. Farther southeast, Sierra Vista will see an afternoon high near 63 degrees, marking the start of a noticeably cooler stretch across southern Arizona.

