Cooler mornings, warmer afternoons ahead in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air has moved into Southern Arizona, bringing cooler mornings and near-normal daytime highs to start the week.

Tucson will wake up to fall-like lows, with temperatures dipping to 66 degrees. The rest of Pima County will also see morning lows in the 60s. Sierra Vista will be even cooler at 57, with much of Cochise County falling into the 50s.

Daytime highs will remain near normal for late September. Tucson is forecast to reach 90 degrees Monday, while Sierra Vista is expected to top out around 82.

Forecasters say temperatures will climb above normal levels later this week as the dry trend continues.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

