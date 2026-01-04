Cool nights, mild days to start week in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seasonable temperatures will continue to start the work week across Cochise County, with high clouds moving through the region.

Overnight lows Monday morning will fall into the 30s and 40s. Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to around 40 degrees, while colder temperatures are expected in eastern portions of the county. Wilcox is forecast to reach a low near 34 degrees, with Elfrida close behind at around 35 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will remain mild, with most locations warming into the 60s. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a high near 63 degrees.

A low-pressure system is expected to move through Southern Arizona from Wednesday into Friday, bringing chances for rain and high-elevation mountain snow. Cooler temperatures are expected to settle in heading into next weekend.

