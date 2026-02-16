Cold Front Brings Breezes, Showers and Cooler Temperatures to Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weather system and associated cold front will move through southern Arizona today, bringing increased breezes this afternoon followed by scattered to numerous showers late tonight into Tuesday.

Breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday along with a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Overnight lows into Tuesday will fall to 52 degrees in Tucson and across much of Pima County. Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to 47 degrees, with much of Cochise County seeing lows in the mid-40s.

The cold front will also bring an end to the recent run of 70-degree afternoons. Tucson is expected to reach a high of 63 degrees Tuesday. Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler, topping out near 57 degrees. Most of Pima County will see highs in the 60s, while Cochise County peaks in the 50s.

Unsettled conditions will continue through the end of the workweek, with additional chances for showers, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected to prevail Tuesday through Friday, and breezy conditions will persist through much of the mid- to late-week period.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

