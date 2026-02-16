Breezy start to week followed by showers, cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weather system will move through southeast Arizona early this week, bringing increased breezes Monday followed by widespread showers Tuesday.

Monday will be breezy at times, with overnight lows falling into the 40s for most areas. Tucson is expected to drop to 48 degrees. Sierra Vista will be slightly cooler, with a low around 44 degrees. Parts of Cochise County, including Willcox and Douglas, could see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Afternoon highs Monday will reach the low 70s in Tucson, topping out near 72 degrees. Most of Pima County will see highs in the 70s. Across Cochise County, temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with Sierra Vista likely reaching about 68 degrees.

Shower chances increase Tuesday as the system moves through, accompanied by continued breezy conditions. Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday, with dry conditions returning for most of southeast Arizona on Wednesday.

Another weather system is expected to move through Thursday and Friday, bringing the potential for a few additional showers. Breezy conditions are likely to persist through much of the mid- to late-week period.

