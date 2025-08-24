Above average temperatures this weekend with a chance of rain coming

Today Tucson saw a high of about 106 degrees whereas we usually only see about 99 degrees on this day. We also saw a little bit of wind around Tucson mostly in the single digits.

The above-average temperatures will stuck around until tomorrow before trending down to about normal at the beginning of next week.

Wind gust did reach the double digits with 14 mile per hour wind gusts in Vail.

Overnight we are going to get to the low eighties around three in the morning. Tomorrow we will be seeing a high of about 107.

We will be seeing some rain chances everyday next week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until Sunday night.

Sierra Vista also saw some wind, but they also stayed in the single digits. However, places like Douglas, Elfrida, and Willcox saw 11 miles per hour wind speeds.

Wind gust did reach the double digits with 16 mile per hour wind gusts in Sierra Vista and 20 miles per hour in Willcox.

Tomorrow the high in Sierra Vista is going to be 94 while the high in Willcox will be 98.

Rain chances in Sierra Vista are the highest on Tuesday and Wednesay.

----

