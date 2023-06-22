Waves of Honor offers free SeaWorld tickets to military families

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

SeaWorld and its family of amusement park destinations are giving a big “thank you” to active members of the military by offering them free tickets. This perk is part of a program called Waves of Honor, which allows active military members, National Guardsmen and activated or drilling reservists to receive complimentary tickets to amusement parks for themselves and their families.

Active duty members can receive free admission to one of SeaWorld’s locations in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio with up to three direct dependents. This promotion is good for one park and one visit through Dec. 31.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Waves of Honor members who want to visit the park with friends or family that aren’t direct dependents can take up to three guests who receive 50% off admission for one visit.

If the active duty member is deployed and unable to visit, up to three dependents can still receive complimentary single-day admission tickets as long as they can provide status verification through GovX ID.

Veterans can get in on the fun, too. Former military personnel and up to five guests can receive a 50% discount to SeaWorld Orlando.

MORE: 20 free things to do with your kids this summer

Rather than at the gate, passes should be purchased ahead of time by visiting the Waves of Honor website. Ticket holders may be required to show IDs upon entering the park.

SeaWorld Orlando also offers special Military Passes for active duty members and veterans. The Military Pass program allows unlimited visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando plus parking for $164.99 (the regular price is $219.99) for up to six people, including the service member. A veteran and five guests can also take advantage of Military Passes, receiving 50% off a SeaWorld Orlando single-day ticket.

Adobe

To see other Waves of Honor amusement park deals for members of the U.S. armed forces at places owned by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, such as SeaWorld in San Antonio and San Diego, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place, click here. These parks also participate in the Military Pass program.

The Waves of Honor program is a way for the entire SeaWorld family to honor members of the military for their service by providing a day of fun, education and relaxation for them and their loved ones. However, it’s worth noting that the Waves of Honor program is not valid at some of the company’s properties: Water Country USA, Adventure Island, most Aquatica water parks or Discovery Cove.

Do you know someone in the military who can benefit from this free offer? Be sure to share this information with them.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.