Walt Disney World is offering discounted hotel stays for teachers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With just a short time left in the school year, teachers are looking forward to summer break as much as students. Walt Disney World is one of the world’s top summer vacation destinations, but it can take a big bite out of the budget. However, Disney is spreading some pixie dust for teachers who want to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” by offering exclusive discounts on hotel rooms.

This summer, a group of hotels in Disney Springs, the park’s entertainment, dining and shopping area, has a special offer for teachers with room rates starting at about $92 per night. The price varies depending on which hotel you book and the time of your stay.

Adobe

The following Disney Springs area hotels are offering special teacher appreciation room rates:

B Resort & Spa

Double Tree Suites by Hilton

Drury Plaza Hotel

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista

This offer can be booked now through August 15 and is valid on stays from May 29 through Sept. 4, 2023. Quantities are limited and discounted rates are subject to some blackout dates, depending on the hotel. The deals can be used by teachers and support staff who work in daycares and preschools through college-level schools. To book a stay with this discount, visit the Disney Springs Resort website.

AP Newsroom

Because these resorts are located on Walt Disney World property, guests enjoy perks such as:

Early theme park entry to all four Walt Disney World theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom) with a purchased ticket and reservation

Free shuttle transportation to all four theme parks

Advance tee time booking (up to 90 days) at Walt Disney World four golf courses

A Disney Springs guide and savings booklet, which features coupons, discounts and specials for a variety of restaurants and merchants in the area

If you’re a teacher who has been waiting for a great Disney deal to stay in the middle of the magic, don’t wait to take advantage of these lodging discounts.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.