Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Walmart cake slices recalled because of an undeclared allergen

David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of their “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” because they have the wrong label.
Walmart cake slices recalled because of an undeclared allergen
FDA
Walmart cake slices recalled because of an undeclared allergen
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 14:31:52-04

Cake slices being sold at Walmart stores have been recalled because they have an undeclared allergen in them, according to an announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of their “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” because they have the wrong label. The cake in the package is actually their “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake,” and the label doesn’t have a peanut allergen warning. 

The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot #BS23212 on the top of the package, as pictured above. 

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with this mislabel, David’s Cookies said.

Consumers who have purchased the mislabeled cake can return it to their location of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact David’s Cookies at 800-500-2800.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023

Report a typo

Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here