Use this clever trick to peel carrots faster

Some unhurried people enjoy even the most mundane tasks — like peeling carrots. The rest of us avoid making carrot cake because the idea of peeling all those carrots is just, no, thank you!

If you are in this second group, this TikTok hack is for you. It’s a trick to peel them in no time flat, and it comes from a user named TipsandTrickswithQ. It begins with a voiceover: “Show me the life hack that you randomly saw one day that is now an unconscious standard practice in your life.” And then she demonstrates her trick for carrot peeling. Watch here:

“The trick that I have now learned which makes me feel so dumb is that these cut on both sides,” she explains while sliding the carrot peeler back and forth across the carrot, never lifting it off. “Now look at how easy and fast this is. Just wow!”

While this isn’t an earth-shattering revelation, I must admit that I haven’t thought of it. And judging by the 29 comments she received, a lot of other people hadn’t, either. The comment thread is full of wide-eyed emojis and “wows.”

“I also feel dumb now ,” wrote Angela B, while Becky pointed out, “same for potatoes.”

It’s true, the same goes for potatoes — and we have even covered another TikTokker’s video that shows us how we’ve been using our potato peelers wrong all along. So we really should have thought of this!

Meanwhile, TipsandTrickswithQ has lots of other life hacks, including how to cut a long loaf of bread without it getting “all smushed up,” and how to tell how much water to add to a rice cooker.

Keep these tips coming! We’re all getting just a little bit smarter every time we watch one! Carrot cake, anyone?

