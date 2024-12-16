When and what is the winter solstice? Things to know about the shortest day of the year

The days are short and the nights are long. That can only mean one thing: The winter solstice is coming.

The first day of winter for the northern hemisphere of Earth will begin on Dec. 21 at approximately 4:21 a.m., according to the Farmers' Almanac. It marks the time when the Earth's northern axis is tilted the farthest away from the sun.

That means Dec. 21 will have the shortest amount of daylight — about seven hours and 40 minutes in total — and the longest night of the year.

The winter solstice is the opposite of the summer solstice which happens in June, marking the longest amount of daylight in a single day of the year. And the solstices are reversed for those living in the southern hemisphere.

The word "solstice" comes from the Latin words "sol" meaning "sun" and "sistere" which means "to stand still," according to the Farmers' Almanac.

"Upon the winter solstice, the sun appears at its lowest in the sky, and its noontime elevation seems to stay the same for several days before and after this day," said the Farmers' Almanac. "The Sun’s gradual decrease in the sky reverses upon the winter solstice, marking what many cultures believe to be a “rebirth” of the Sun as the hours of daylight become longer."

Another fun fact about the winter solstice: It is when you will see your shadow at its longest length.

The next change of season following the winter solstice will be the spring equinox, which will occur on March 20, 2025.