FBI unable to identify a motive in Trump assassination attempt

Authorities believe the shooter became "hyper-focused" on the Trump rally in early July, apparently believing it was an "event of opportunity."
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024.
The FBI is still trying to figure out why a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

In a briefing Wednesday, authorities said while they haven't identified a motive, there's no indication the shooter was directed by a foreign entity, adding there are no links to co-conspirators.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed about the incident, including Trump, who was hit in his right ear. The former president reportedly answered questions and offered information to assist in the investigation.

The suspect's family members have also been cooperative, authorities said.

As part of the investigation, the FBI has been combing through the suspect's search history. Authorities indicated that about a week before the shooting, the shooter registered to attend the rally and searched, "How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?" Other topics he reportedly searched included the weather in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the location of the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention.

Authorities believe the shooter became "hyper-focused" on the Trump rally in early July, apparently believing it was an "event of opportunity."

After climbing onto a roof that had a clear sight line of the stage at the July 13 rally, the shooter managed to fire eight shots before a Secret Service sniper killed him with a single bullet, the FBI said. The shooter's body underwent an autopsy where no signs of drug or alcohol abuse were found.

