Tips for de-cluttering your space after the holidays

We get a lot of items, gifts, and decorations during the holidays, which can add to the clutter we already have in our homes. And it's not always easy to purge, so how do you get rid of it? We talked to an expert about how to tackle the mess without the stress.

From centerpieces to Santa statues, one family has a lot of fun decorating for Christmas, but like most people, the hard part is the cleanup. But Anna Skelton, professional organizer and founder of Organizing with Anna, makes it less sad with her strategies.

Saylor, Anna's client, said she doesn't just throw everything back in the closet after Christmas; she de-clutters.

“I think I was just ready to put it all away and be done with it, and she was like, ‘let’s go through it all, if it’s something that you didn’t use and not going to use, let’s get rid of it, let’s donate it,'” Saylor said.

When it comes to storage, Skelton recommends having a designated closet for holiday items, preferably one that's close to where you want those items to go.

“Before this house, I would use paper plates because I didn’t want to have to do the dishes, but they are right there," Saylor said. "I can set the table for Christmas Eve and set it again for Christmas morning.”

If you keep items in the garage, consider this organizing tip, what Skelton calls "vertical space".

“So my biggest thing is using the outside walls to really create a system that you can find stuff," Skelton said.

Skelton suggests having a system that works for you, or in other words, having a method to tackle the mess.

“I always tell my clients, if it takes you less than 5 minutes, do it! So if it comes to Amazon boxes, if you have 15 Amazon boxes that you just threw in the garage, because we’ll get to it the next day, break down those boxes," Skelton said.

When it comes to storing Christmas lights, Skelton advises against rolling them up and putting them in a box. Instead, she recommends wrapping them around a piece of cardboard to avoid tangling.

She says it's also important to work together as a family to set yourself up for success.

“So, you can make sure that your kids are doing it, your spouse is doing it, because at the end of the day, you’re only going to be as successful as everyone on board," Skelton said.

Saylor said working with Skelton has been a game-changer, as she didn't just help her organize her home.

“She has just helped organized my life for sure," Saylor said.

This story was originally published by Jolie Sherman with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.